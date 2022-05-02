East Division

 WLPctGB
New York166.727_
Toronto158.652
Tampa Bay1210.5454
Boston914.391
Baltimore814.3648

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota139.591_
Cleveland1012.4553
Chicago813.381
Detroit714.333
Kansas City714.333

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles158.652_
Seattle1210.545
Houston1111.500
Oakland1012.455
Texas814.364

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York167.696_
Miami129.5713
Philadelphia1112.4785
Atlanta1013.4356
Washington816.333

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee158.652_
St. Louis139.591
Chicago913.409
Pittsburgh913.409
Cincinnati319.13611½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles147.667_
San Diego158.652_
San Francisco148.636½
Colorado139.591
Arizona1013.4355

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 710 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0),5:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 607 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 840 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore,6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 7, Miami 3

St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-1), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 5:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 11:40 a.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City,6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

