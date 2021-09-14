East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8955.618_
Toronto8163.5638
New York8064.5569
Boston8165.5559
Baltimore4697.32242½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8261.573_
Cleveland6972.48912
Detroit6876.47214½
Kansas City6578.45517
Minnesota6381.43819½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8459.587_
Seattle7866.542
Oakland7766.5387
Los Angeles7073.49014
Texas5390.37131

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7666.535_
Philadelphia7271.503
New York7273.497
Miami6183.42416
Washington5985.41018

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8955.618_
Cincinnati7569.52114
St. Louis7469.51714½
Chicago6579.45124
Pittsburgh5291.36436½

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9450.653_
Los Angeles9253.634
San Diego7469.51719½
Colorado6678.45828
Arizona4797.32647

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 15, Texas 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 2:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 5-3) at Minnesota (Jax 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 6-3) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 0

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Rogers 7-7) at Washington (Rogers 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-8) at Detroit (Manning 3-6), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Atlanta (Ynoa 4-5), 620 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

