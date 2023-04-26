East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay204.833_
Baltimore158.652
Toronto159.6255
New York1311.5427
Boston1312.520

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1410.583_
Cleveland1113.4583
Detroit913.4094
Chicago717.2927
Kansas City618.2508

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas149.609_
Houston1311.542
Los Angeles1212.500
Seattle1112.4783
Oakland519.208

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta168.667_
New York1410.5832
Miami1212.5004
Philadelphia1113.4585
Washington814.3647

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Pittsburgh168.667_
Milwaukee159.6251
Chicago139.5912
Cincinnati915.3757
St. Louis915.3757

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles1311.542_
Arizona1312.520½
San Diego1213.480
San Francisco1013.435
Colorado817.320

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 7, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3

Boston 8, Baltimore 6

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3

Kansas City 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 11:20 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 11:35 a.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 2:45 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

