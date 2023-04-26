East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|20
|4
|.833
|_
|Baltimore
|15
|8
|.652
|4½
|Toronto
|15
|9
|.625
|5
|New York
|13
|11
|.542
|7
|Boston
|13
|12
|.520
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Detroit
|9
|13
|.409
|4
|Chicago
|7
|17
|.292
|7
|Kansas City
|6
|18
|.250
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|14
|9
|.609
|_
|Houston
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Los Angeles
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Seattle
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Oakland
|5
|19
|.208
|9½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|New York
|14
|10
|.583
|2
|Miami
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Philadelphia
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Washington
|8
|14
|.364
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|16
|8
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|15
|9
|.625
|1
|Chicago
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|Cincinnati
|9
|15
|.375
|7
|St. Louis
|9
|15
|.375
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|11
|.542
|_
|Arizona
|13
|12
|.520
|½
|San Diego
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|San Francisco
|10
|13
|.435
|2½
|Colorado
|8
|17
|.320
|5½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
Boston 8, Baltimore 6
Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 3
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 12:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-0), 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at Minnesota (Mahle 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 5, Cleveland 1
Cincinnati 7, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Pittsburgh 7
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 7, Miami 4
Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 6, San Diego 0
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 4
Kansas City 5, Arizona 4
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Colorado at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami (Garrett 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 11:20 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-0), 11:35 a.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-1) at Philadelphia (Strahm 1-2), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-1), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Francisco (Webb 1-4), 2:45 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
