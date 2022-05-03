East Division

 WLPctGB
New York176.739_
Toronto159.625
Tampa Bay1310.5654
Boston914.3918
Baltimore815.3489

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota149.609_
Cleveland1012.455
Chicago913.409
Detroit714.3336
Kansas City714.3336

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles159.625_
Houston1211.522
Seattle1211.522
Oakland1013.435
Texas814.3646

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York168.667_
Miami1210.5453
Philadelphia1112.478
Atlanta1113.4585
Washington816.3338

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee158.652_
St. Louis139.591
Chicago913.409
Pittsburgh913.409
Cincinnati319.13611½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles147.667_
San Diego158.652_
San Francisco148.636½
Colorado139.591
Arizona1113.458

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 11:40a.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1),6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 12:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video