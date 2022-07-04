East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5822.725_
Boston4435.55713½
Toronto4436.55014
Tampa Bay4336.54414½
Baltimore3644.45022

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4537.549_
Cleveland4036.5262
Chicago3839.494
Detroit3047.39012½
Kansas City2948.37713½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5127.654_
Seattle3942.48113½
Texas3740.48113½
Los Angeles3744.45715½
Oakland2655.32126½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4930.620_
Atlanta4634.575
Philadelphia4238.525
Miami3740.48111
Washington2952.35821

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4635.568_
St. Louis4437.5432
Chicago3247.40513
Pittsburgh3247.40513
Cincinnati2751.34617½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4929.628_
San Diego4734.580
San Francisco4037.519
Arizona3544.44314½
Colorado3544.44314½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Monday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle at San Diego, 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0

Monday's Games

Miami at Washington, 10:05 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video