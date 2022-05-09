East Division

 WLPctGB
New York208.714_
Tampa Bay1811.621
Toronto1713.5674
Baltimore1217.414
Boston1019.34510½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1811.621_
Chicago1413.5193
Cleveland1414.500
Kansas City917.346
Detroit819.2969

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles1911.633_
Houston1811.621½
Seattle1316.448
Texas1116.407
Oakland1018.3578

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2010.667_
Atlanta1416.4676
Miami1315.4646
Philadelphia1216.4297
Washington1020.33310

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee1910.655_
St. Louis1612.571
Pittsburgh1116.4077
Chicago918.3339
Cincinnati523.17913½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles197.731_
San Diego1910.655
Colorado1612.5714
San Francisco1612.5714
Arizona1514.517

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 838 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 4, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Miami at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

