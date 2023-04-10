East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay901.000_
New York63.6673
Toronto64.600
Boston54.5564
Baltimore45.4445

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota63.667_
Cleveland64.600½
Chicago46.400
Kansas City37.300
Detroit27.2224

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles54.556_
Texas54.556_
Houston46.400
Seattle46.400
Oakland27.2223

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta64.600_
New York55.5001
Miami46.4002
Philadelphia36.333
Washington37.3003

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee72.778_
Pittsburgh63.6671
Chicago44.500
Cincinnati44.500
St. Louis36.3334

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona64.600_
San Diego64.600_
Los Angeles55.5001
San Francisco45.444
Colorado46.4002

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 4, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 5:35 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 5:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 5:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4

Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, Washington 6

San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 10, Atlanta 2

Monday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 5:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

