East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|9
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|3
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|3½
|Boston
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|.444
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Detroit
|2
|7
|.222
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Texas
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Houston
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Oakland
|2
|7
|.222
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Miami
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Philadelphia
|3
|6
|.333
|2½
|Washington
|3
|7
|.300
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|7
|2
|.778
|_
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|St. Louis
|3
|6
|.333
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|San Diego
|6
|4
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Boston 4, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, Oakland 0
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 1
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Seattle 6, 12 innings
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Toronto 12, L.A. Angels 11, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 5:35 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0), 5:35 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-0), 5:40 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 1-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-2) at Texas (deGrom 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 5:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 4
Pittsburgh 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Miami 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Texas 8, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, Washington 6
San Francisco 3, Kansas City 1
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 10, Atlanta 2
Monday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Houston (Javier 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 5:35 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 6:20 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-0), 8:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-1) at Arizona (Kelly 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Houston at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
