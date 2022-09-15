East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8756.608_
Toronto8162.5666
Tampa Bay7963.556
Baltimore7567.52811½
Boston6974.48318

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland7665.539_
Chicago7370.5104
Minnesota7170.5045
Kansas City5786.39920
Detroit5489.37823

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9350.650_
Seattle8062.56312½
Texas6281.43431
Los Angeles6182.42732
Oakland5291.36441

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8955.618_
Atlanta8855.615½
Philadelphia8062.5638
Miami5885.40630½
Washington4994.34339½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8459.587_
Milwaukee7667.5318
Chicago6182.42723
Cincinnati5686.39427½
Pittsburgh5588.38529

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles9844.690_
San Diego7865.54520½
San Francisco6974.48329½
Arizona6775.47231
Colorado6281.43436½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Oakland 8, Texas 7

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-2) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Detroit (Manning 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 3-8) at Boston (Wacha 11-1), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Cleveland (McKenzie 10-11), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 11-6) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-8), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-4) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6), 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 10, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 3, Chicago White Sox 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 1

Seattle 6, San Diego 1

Philadelphia 6, Miami 1

Baltimore 6, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado (Márquez 8-10) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-7), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at Washington (Espino 0-7), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 11-4), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 9-5) at Atlanta (Fried 13-6), 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-12) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-14), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 13-8), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

