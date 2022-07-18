East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6428.696_
Tampa Bay5141.55413
Toronto5043.53814½
Boston4845.51616½
Baltimore4646.50018

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5044.532_
Cleveland4644.5112
Chicago4646.5003
Detroit3755.40212
Kansas City3656.39113

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5932.648_
Seattle5142.5489
Texas4149.45617½
Los Angeles3953.42420½
Oakland3261.34428

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5835.624_
Atlanta5638.596
Philadelphia4943.533
Miami4348.47314
Washington3163.33027½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5043.538_
St. Louis5044.532½
Pittsburgh3954.41911
Chicago3557.38014½
Cincinnati3457.37415

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6030.667_
San Diego5242.55310
San Francisco4843.52712½
Colorado4350.46218½
Arizona4052.43521

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 13, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 0

Oakland 4, Houston 3

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL (TBD) vs AL (TBD) at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 0

Washington 7, Atlanta 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 3

San Francisco 9, Milwaukee 5

Arizona 3, San Diego 1

Cincinnati at St. Louis, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: NL (TBD) vs AL (TBD) at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Tags

Trending Video