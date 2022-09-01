East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7952.603_
Tampa Bay7257.5586
Toronto7059.5438
Baltimore6861.52710
Boston6368.48116

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6860.531_
Minnesota6762.519
Chicago6466.4925
Kansas City5378.40516½
Detroit5080.38519

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8447.641_
Seattle7258.55411½
Texas5871.45025
Los Angeles5774.43527
Oakland4982.37435

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8348.634_
Atlanta8051.6113
Philadelphia7358.55710
Miami5575.42327½
Washington4486.33838½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7655.580_
Milwaukee6960.5356
Chicago5675.42720
Cincinnati5178.39524
Pittsburgh4981.37726½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9039.698_
San Diego7359.55318½
Arizona6168.47329
San Francisco6168.47329
Colorado5675.42735

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 4, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 6, Minnesota 5

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 5:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-9) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Keuchel 2-8) at Boston (Pivetta 9-10), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-4), 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:15 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 2

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings

Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 5:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-9) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 12-6) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-6), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

