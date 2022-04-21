East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Toronto
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Boston
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|.333
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Oakland
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|2
|9
|.182
|5
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Atlanta
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Washington
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Philadelphia
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Miami
|4
|7
|.364
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|7
|3
|.700
|_
|Milwaukee
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Chicago
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Pittsburgh
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Cincinnati
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Arizona
|4
|8
|.333
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 1, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0
Seattle 4, Texas 2
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 8:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
St. Louis 2, Miami 0
Arizona 11, Washington 2
San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Thursday's Games
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 540 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0),1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 605 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 76:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.