East Division

 WLPctGB
New York75.583_
Toronto75.583_
Tampa Bay76.538½
Boston66.5001
Baltimore48.3333

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago65.545_
Cleveland65.545_
Kansas City55.500½
Detroit47.3642
Minnesota48.333

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles85.615_
Seattle75.583½
Oakland76.5381
Houston66.500
Texas29.1825

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York94.692_
Atlanta68.429
Washington68.429
Philadelphia58.3854
Miami47.3644

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis73.700_
Milwaukee85.615½
Chicago66.5002
Pittsburgh57.4173
Cincinnati211.154

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles93.750_
Colorado84.6671
San Francisco84.6671
San Diego95.6431
Arizona48.3335

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 8:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 3:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

St. Louis 2, Miami 0

Arizona 11, Washington 2

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 540 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0),1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 605 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 76:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Trending Video