East Division

 WLPctGB
Toronto126.667_
New York116.647½
Tampa Bay98.529
Boston711.3895
Baltimore611.353

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota98.529_
Cleveland710.4122
Kansas City69.4002
Chicago610.375
Detroit610.375

West Division

 WLPctGB
Seattle116.647_
Los Angeles117.611½
Oakland99.500
Houston89.4713
Texas611.3535

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York145.737_
Miami88.500
Atlanta810.444
Philadelphia810.444
Washington613.3168

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee117.611_
St. Louis97.5631
Pittsburgh89.471
Chicago710.412
Cincinnati314.176

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco135.722_
Los Angeles125.706½
San Diego117.6112
Colorado107.588
Arizona711.3896

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Martinez 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-3) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 2-0), 6:20 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

