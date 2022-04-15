East Division

 WLPctGB
New York43.571_
Tampa Bay43.571_
Toronto43.571_
Boston34.4291
Baltimore15.167

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago42.667_
Cleveland42.667_
Detroit34.429
Minnesota34.429
Kansas City24.3332

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston42.667_
Oakland43.571½
Los Angeles34.429
Seattle34.429
Texas24.3332

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York62.750_
Philadelphia34.429
Atlanta35.3753
Washington35.3753
Miami24.3333

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago42.667_
St. Louis32.600½
Milwaukee43.571½
Pittsburgh33.5001
Cincinnati25.286

West Division

 WLPctGB
Colorado42.667_
Los Angeles42.667_
San Francisco42.667_
San Diego53.625_
Arizona25.286

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday's Games

Minnesota 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 2:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 5:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 6:08 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video