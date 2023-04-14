East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay1301.000_
New York85.6155
Toronto85.6155
Baltimore76.5386
Boston58.3858

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota94.692_
Cleveland76.5382
Chicago58.3854
Kansas City49.3085
Detroit39.250

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles75.583_
Texas75.583_
Houston67.462
Seattle58.385
Oakland310.231

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta94.692_
New York76.5382
Miami67.4623
Philadelphia49.3085
Washington49.3085

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee94.692_
Pittsburgh85.6151
Chicago65.5452
Cincinnati57.417
St. Louis58.3854

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona85.615_
Los Angeles76.5381
San Diego77.500
San Francisco57.417
Colorado58.3853

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 6:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-2), 1:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Lugo 2-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

