East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|13
|0
|1.000
|_
|New York
|8
|5
|.615
|5
|Toronto
|8
|5
|.615
|5
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|.538
|6
|Boston
|5
|8
|.385
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Chicago
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Kansas City
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Detroit
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|10
|.231
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Miami
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Philadelphia
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Washington
|4
|9
|.308
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Pittsburgh
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
|St. Louis
|5
|8
|.385
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|San Francisco
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Colorado
|5
|8
|.385
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7
Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 6:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-2), 1:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Lugo 2-0), 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 3:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
