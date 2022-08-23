East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7548.610_
Tampa Bay6655.5458
Toronto6555.542
Baltimore6358.52111
Boston6062.49214½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6456.533_
Minnesota6258.5172
Chicago6260.5083
Kansas City5074.40316
Detroit4776.38218½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7845.634_
Seattle6656.54111½
Texas5666.45921½
Los Angeles5270.42625½
Oakland4578.36633

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7945.637_
Atlanta7648.6133
Philadelphia6755.54911
Miami5369.43425
Washington4182.33337½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7051.579_
Milwaukee6556.5375
Chicago5269.43018
Cincinnati4872.40021½
Pittsburgh4775.38523½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8437.694_
San Diego6856.54817½
San Francisco6061.49624
Arizona5566.45529
Colorado5370.43132

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 2, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 2:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-7) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-5) at Boston (Hill 5-5), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 7-5) at Houston (Valdez 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 3, Oakland 0

Milwaukee 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-9), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Webb 11-6) at Detroit (Manning 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-4) at Colorado (Ureña 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-11), 2:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-7), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-9) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 9-2) at Kansas City (Singer 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-1), 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

