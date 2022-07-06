East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5823.716_
Boston4536.55613
Tampa Bay4437.54314
Toronto4438.53714½
Baltimore3844.46320½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4737.560_
Cleveland4039.506
Chicago3841.481
Detroit3347.41312
Kansas City2950.36715½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5327.663_
Seattle4142.49413½
Texas3742.46815½
Los Angeles3745.45117
Oakland2855.33726½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5031.617_
Atlanta4834.585
Philadelphia4338.5317
Miami3940.49410
Washington2954.34922

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4736.566_
St. Louis4439.5303
Pittsburgh3347.41312½
Chicago3348.40713
Cincinnati2852.35017½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5129.638_
San Diego4736.566
San Francisco4039.50610½
Arizona3744.45714½
Colorado3546.43216½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 11, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Baltimore 10, Texas 9, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 9, Kansas City 7

Oakland 5, Toronto 3

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Houston (Verlander 10-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Baltimore (Lyles 4-7), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-2) at Boston (Hill 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 6-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-9), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 6, San Diego 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Philadelphia 11, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-7) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-2), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-7), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-7) at Arizona (Keuchel 2-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-2), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 10-0), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

