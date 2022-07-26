East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|66
|31
|.680
|_
|Toronto
|53
|43
|.552
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|52
|44
|.542
|13½
|Boston
|49
|48
|.505
|17
|Baltimore
|48
|48
|.500
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|52
|44
|.542
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|Chicago
|48
|48
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|39
|57
|.406
|13
|Detroit
|39
|58
|.402
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|64
|33
|.660
|_
|Seattle
|52
|45
|.536
|12
|Texas
|43
|52
|.453
|20
|Los Angeles
|40
|56
|.417
|23½
|Oakland
|36
|63
|.364
|29
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|40
|.592
|2
|Philadelphia
|50
|46
|.521
|9
|Miami
|45
|51
|.469
|14
|Washington
|33
|65
|.337
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|44
|.546
|_
|St. Louis
|51
|46
|.526
|2
|Pittsburgh
|40
|57
|.412
|13
|Chicago
|39
|57
|.406
|13½
|Cincinnati
|37
|58
|.389
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|64
|31
|.674
|_
|San Diego
|54
|44
|.551
|11½
|San Francisco
|48
|48
|.500
|16½
|Colorado
|44
|53
|.454
|21
|Arizona
|43
|53
|.448
|21½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Boston 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0
Oakland 7, Houston 5
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 2:37 p.m.
Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 2:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2
Detroit 12, San Diego 4
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 7, San Francisco 0
Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 11:35 a.m.
San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 2:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Miami at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.