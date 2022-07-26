East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6631.680_
Toronto5343.55212½
Tampa Bay5244.54213½
Boston4948.50517
Baltimore4848.50017½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5244.542_
Cleveland4847.505
Chicago4848.5004
Kansas City3957.40613
Detroit3958.40213½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6433.660_
Seattle5245.53612
Texas4352.45320
Los Angeles4056.41723½
Oakland3663.36429

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5937.615_
Atlanta5840.5922
Philadelphia5046.5219
Miami4551.46914
Washington3365.33727

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5344.546_
St. Louis5146.5262
Pittsburgh4057.41213
Chicago3957.40613½
Cincinnati3758.38915

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6431.674_
San Diego5444.55111½
San Francisco4848.50016½
Colorado4453.45421
Arizona4353.44821½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7, Houston 5

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 2:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 6:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

