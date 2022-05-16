East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|25
|9
|.735
|_
|Tampa Bay
|21
|14
|.600
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|17
|.514
|7½
|Baltimore
|14
|21
|.400
|11½
|Boston
|13
|21
|.382
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|15
|.571
|_
|Chicago
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3
|Kansas City
|12
|20
|.375
|6½
|Detroit
|12
|23
|.343
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|12
|.657
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|13
|.649
|_
|Seattle
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Texas
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|Oakland
|15
|22
|.405
|9
___East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Philadelphia
|17
|18
|.486
|5½
|Atlanta
|16
|19
|.457
|6½
|Miami
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Washington
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|St. Louis
|19
|15
|.559
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Chicago
|13
|20
|.394
|8
|Cincinnati
|9
|26
|.257
|13
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|San Diego
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|San Francisco
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Arizona
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Colorado
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
___AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Houston 8, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Texas 7, Boston 1
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1Monday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Winder 2-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 8:40 p.m.Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
___NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Houston 8, Washington 0
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Milwaukee 7, Miami 3
Kansas City 8, Colorado 7
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6Monday's Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.Tuesday's Games
Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 9:10 p.m., 2nd gameWednesday's Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.