East Division

 WLPctGB
New York259.735_
Tampa Bay2114.600
Toronto1817.514
Baltimore1421.40011½
Boston1321.38212

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2015.571_
Chicago1617.4853
Cleveland1617.4853
Kansas City1220.375
Detroit1223.3438

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2312.657_
Los Angeles2413.649_
Seattle1619.4577
Texas1419.4248
Oakland1522.4059

___

East Division
 WLPctGB
New York2313.639_
Philadelphia1718.486
Atlanta1619.457
Miami1519.4417
Washington1224.33311
Central Division
 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2213.629_
St. Louis1915.559
Pittsburgh1519.441
Chicago1320.3948
Cincinnati926.25713
West Division
 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2112.636_
San Diego2213.629_
San Francisco2014.588
Arizona1817.5144
Colorado1717.500

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Houston 8, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Texas 7, Boston 1

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Monday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-2), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-1) at Toronto (Berríos 2-2), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-1) at Texas (Hearn 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 2-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games

San Diego 7, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Houston 8, Washington 0

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Milwaukee 7, Miami 3

Kansas City 8, Colorado 7

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 15, San Francisco 6

Monday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Overton 1-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-6) at Miami (Poteet 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Philadelphia (TBD), 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

