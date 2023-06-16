All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5022.694_
Baltimore4325.6325
New York3930.565
Toronto3832.54311
Boston3435.49314½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3534.507_
Cleveland3236.471
Chicago3040.429
Detroit2839.4186
Kansas City1850.26516½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas4226.618_
Houston3930.565
Los Angeles3932.549
Seattle3334.493
Oakland1952.26824½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta4326.623_
Miami3831.5515
Philadelphia3534.5078
New York3236.47110½
Washington2740.40315

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Pittsburgh3433.507_
Milwaukee3434.500½
Cincinnati3435.4931
Chicago3137.456
St. Louis2742.3918

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona4128.594_
Los Angeles3930.5652
San Francisco3632.529
San Diego3335.485
Colorado2942.40813

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3

Detroit 8, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4

Atlanta 8, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video