All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|50
|22
|.694
|_
|Baltimore
|43
|25
|.632
|5
|New York
|39
|30
|.565
|9½
|Toronto
|38
|32
|.543
|11
|Boston
|34
|35
|.493
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|34
|.507
|_
|Cleveland
|32
|36
|.471
|2½
|Chicago
|30
|40
|.429
|5½
|Detroit
|28
|39
|.418
|6
|Kansas City
|18
|50
|.265
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|42
|26
|.618
|_
|Houston
|39
|30
|.565
|3½
|Los Angeles
|39
|32
|.549
|4½
|Seattle
|33
|34
|.493
|8½
|Oakland
|19
|52
|.268
|24½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|43
|26
|.623
|_
|Miami
|38
|31
|.551
|5
|Philadelphia
|35
|34
|.507
|8
|New York
|32
|36
|.471
|10½
|Washington
|27
|40
|.403
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|34
|33
|.507
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|34
|.500
|½
|Cincinnati
|34
|35
|.493
|1
|Chicago
|31
|37
|.456
|3½
|St. Louis
|27
|42
|.391
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|41
|28
|.594
|_
|Los Angeles
|39
|30
|.565
|2
|San Francisco
|36
|32
|.529
|4½
|San Diego
|33
|35
|.485
|7½
|Colorado
|29
|42
|.408
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Detroit 8, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3
Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 1-6) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 5-4) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Kansas City (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (Bello 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Arizona 4
Atlanta 8, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 4, Houston 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 11 innings
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore (Gibson 8-3) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 2-2) at Washington (Irvin 1-3), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 2-6), 4:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Houston (Bielak 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-2) at Atlanta (Elder 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 8-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eflin 8-2) at San Diego (Snell 2-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 5-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
