East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay10062.617_
y-Boston9270.5688
y-New York9270.5688
Toronto9171.5629
Baltimore52110.32148

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago9369.574_
Cleveland8082.49413
Detroit7785.47516
Kansas City7488.45719
Minnesota7389.45120

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston9567.586_
Seattle9072.5565
Oakland8676.5319
Los Angeles7785.47518
Texas60102.37035

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Atlanta8873.547_
Philadelphia8280.506
New York7785.47511½
Miami6795.41421½
Washington6597.40123½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9567.586_
y-St. Louis9072.5565
Cincinnati8379.51212
Chicago7191.43824
Pittsburgh61101.37734

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-San Francisco10755.660_
y-Los Angeles10656.6541
San Diego7983.48828
Colorado7487.46032½
Arizona52110.32155

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

Houston 7, Oakland 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 12, Baltimore 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, St. Louis 2, 7 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 11, San Diego 4

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Washington 5

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

