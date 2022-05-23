East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2912.707_
Tampa Bay2417.5855
Toronto2219.5377
Boston1922.46310
Baltimore1725.40512½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2516.610_
Chicago2120.5124
Cleveland1720.4596
Detroit1426.35010½
Kansas City1426.35010½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2715.643_
Los Angeles2617.605
Texas1822.4508
Seattle1725.40510
Oakland1726.39510½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2815.651_
Atlanta1922.4638
Philadelphia1922.4638
Miami1822.450
Washington1428.33313½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2615.634_
St. Louis2318.5613
Chicago1624.400
Pittsburgh1624.400
Cincinnati1228.30013½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2713.675_
San Diego2714.659½
San Francisco2218.5505
Arizona2122.488
Colorado1921.4758

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 8, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Houston 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 6

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 1, 1st game

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-0) at Minnesota (Gray 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-2), 8:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 18, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 4, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 3, Toronto 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Washington 8, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Colorado 0

San Diego 10, San Francisco 1

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 1-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (López 4-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-1) at Washington (Gray 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 0-2) at Arizona (Gallen 3-0), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2) at San Francisco (Webb 5-1), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video