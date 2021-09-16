East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9056.616_
New York8264.5628
Toronto8264.5628
Boston8365.5618
Baltimore4699.31743½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8363.568_
Cleveland7173.49311
Detroit7076.47913
Kansas City6680.45217
Minnesota6483.43519½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8560.586_
Oakland7967.541
Seattle7868.534
Los Angeles7274.49313½
Texas5491.37231

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7668.528_
Philadelphia7372.503
New York7275.490
Miami6284.42515
Washington6086.41117

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8957.610_
St. Louis7669.52412½
Cincinnati7671.51713½
Chicago6680.45223
Pittsburgh5492.37035

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9551.651_
z-Los Angeles9453.639
San Diego7570.51719½
Colorado6878.46627
Arizona4799.32248

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 12, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 12, Kansas City 10

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 10-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-8) at Toronto (Ryu 13-8), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-9) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD),6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7) at Texas (Allard 3-12), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 11-6) at Kansas City (Singer 4-10), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Milwaukee 1

Miami 8, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 11, N.Y. Mets 4

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 3

San Diego 9, San Francisco 6

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

San Diego at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Colorado (Márquez 12-10) at Washington (Gray 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-9) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at Houston (TBD), 87:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-11) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 10-3), 8:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 67:15 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

