East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4419.698_
Baltimore3723.617
New York3626.581
Toronto3428.548
Boston3130.50812

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3130.508_
Cleveland2733.450
Detroit2633.4414
Chicago2735.435
Kansas City1843.29513

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas4020.667_
Houston3625.590
Los Angeles3230.5169
Seattle3030.50010
Oakland1350.20628½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta3624.600_
Miami3428.5483
New York3031.492
Philadelphia2932.475
Washington2535.41711

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3328.541_
Pittsburgh3228.533½
Cincinnati2833.4595
Chicago2634.433
St. Louis2537.403

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona3625.590_
Los Angeles3526.5741
San Francisco3030.500
San Diego2833.4598
Colorado2636.41910½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Toronto 5, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Ober 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0

Miami 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

Arizona 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

Texas 6, St. Louis 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 10, Colorado 4

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Atlanta (Strider 6-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

