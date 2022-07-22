East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6430.681_
Tampa Bay5141.55412
Toronto5043.53813½
Boston4845.51615½
Baltimore4646.50017

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5044.532_
Cleveland4644.5112
Chicago4646.5003
Detroit3856.40412
Kansas City3656.39113

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6132.656_
Seattle5142.54810
Texas4249.46218
Los Angeles3953.42421½
Oakland3362.34729

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5835.624_
Atlanta5638.596
Philadelphia4943.533
Miami4349.46714½
Washington3163.33027½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5043.538_
St. Louis5044.532½
Pittsburgh3954.41911
Chicago3557.38014½
Cincinnati3457.37415

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6130.670_
San Diego5242.55310½
San Francisco4844.52213½
Colorado4350.46219
Arizona4052.43521½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game

Detroit 7, Oakland 2, 1st game

Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 5, 2nd game

Oakland 5, Detroit 0, 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Verlander 12-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 10-4) at Boston (Crawford 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-3) at Detroit (Pineda 2-5), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-3), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 6:20 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 4-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 8, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 6

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-6), 5:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 8-6), 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at Atlanta (Wright 11-4), 6:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 11:05 a.m.

L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.

