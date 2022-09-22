East Division

 WLPctGB
New York9058.608_
Toronto8465.564
Tampa Bay8267.550
Baltimore7771.52013
Boston7276.48618

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland8267.550_
Chicago7673.5106
Minnesota7376.4909
Kansas City6089.40322
Detroit5792.38325

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston9951.660_
Seattle8167.54717
Los Angeles6584.43633½
Texas6484.43234
Oakland5594.36943½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9556.629_
z-Atlanta9356.6241
Philadelphia8167.54712½
Miami6189.40733½
Washington5297.34942

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8763.580_
Milwaukee7970.530
Chicago6485.43022½
Cincinnati5990.39627½
Pittsburgh5594.36931½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10346.691_
San Diego8366.55720
San Francisco7277.48331
Arizona7080.46733½
Colorado6485.43039

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 8, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Minnesota 2

Oakland 2, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Hill 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morris 0-2) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 13-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-14) at Kansas City (Singer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 5, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4, Toronto 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 1

San Diego 1, St. Louis 0

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-12), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-9) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-12), 6:05 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-9) at Colorado (Feltner 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 14-8) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Arizona (TBD), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 3-2), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

