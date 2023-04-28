East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay215.808_
Baltimore178.680
Toronto169.640
New York1511.5776
Boston1313.5008

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1511.577_
Cleveland1213.480
Detroit915.3755
Chicago719.2698
Kansas City620.2319

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston1411.560_
Texas1411.560_
Los Angeles1412.538½
Seattle1114.4403
Oakland521.192

___

East Division
 WLPctGB
Atlanta179.654_
New York1511.5772
Miami1313.5004
Philadelphia1313.5004
Washington915.3757
Central Division
 WLPctGB
Pittsburgh188.692_
Milwaukee169.640
Chicago1410.5833
Cincinnati1015.400
St. Louis1016.3858
West Division
 WLPctGB
Arizona1412.538_
Los Angeles1313.5001
San Diego1314.481
San Francisco1114.440
Colorado818.3086

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7

Tampa Bay 14, Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 7, Detroit 4

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 2

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 0-4) at Toronto (Gausman 2-2), 2:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Boston (Whitlock 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-2) at Texas (Eovaldi 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 2

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 2

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 8

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 3-2) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-1), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Miami (Cabrera 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Oakland (Muller 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-1) at Houston (Javier 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 5:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 0-0) at Colorado (Davis 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 11:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

