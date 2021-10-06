|x-if necessary
|WILD CARD
Tuesday, Oct. 5: Boston 6, New York 2.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4), 7:10 p.m. (TBS)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|Tampa Bay vs. Boston
Thursday, Oct. 7: Boston at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-6), 7:07 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 8: Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:02 p.m. (FS1)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay at Boston,3:07 p.m. (MLB)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Tampa Bay at Boston, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBD (FS1)
|Houston vs. Chicago
Thursday, Oct. 7: Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5), 3:07 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Houston (Valdez 11-6), 1:07 p.m. (MLB)
Sunday, Oct. 10: Houston at Chicago, 8:07 p.m. (FS1)
x-Monday, Oct. 11: Houston at Chicago, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Houston, TBD (FS1)
|National League
|San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner
Friday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 8:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, 8:07 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner, TBD (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco, TBD (TBS)
|Milwaukee vs. Atlanta
Friday, Oct. 8: Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5), 3:37 p.m. (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-10),4:07 p.m. (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 11: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 12: Milwaukee at Atlanta, TBD (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 14: Atlanta at Milwaukee, TBD (TBS)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
Friday, Oct. 15: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 16: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 18: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Tampa Bay at Chicago-Houston winner or Chicago-Houston winner at Boston (Fox)
x-Friday, Oct. 22: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Chicago-Houston winner at Tampa Bay or Boston at Chicago-Houston winner (Fox or FS1)
|National League
Saturday, Oct. 16: Teams TBD (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 17: Teams TBD (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Teams TBD (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 20: Teams TBD (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 21: Teams TBD (TBS)
x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Teams TBD (TBS)
x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Teams TBD (TBS)
