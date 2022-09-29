East Division

 WLPctGB
x-New York9659.619_
Toronto8769.558
Tampa Bay8570.54811
Baltimore8075.51616
Boston7481.47722

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8768.561_
Chicago7679.49011
Minnesota7679.49011
Kansas City6392.40624
Detroit6292.40324½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston10254.654_
Seattle8470.54517
Los Angeles6986.44532½
Texas6688.42935
Oakland5699.36145½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9858.628_
z-Atlanta9759.6221
Philadelphia8371.53914
Miami6491.41333½
Washington54101.34843½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9066.577_
Milwaukee8372.535
Chicago6986.44520½
Cincinnati6096.38530
Pittsburgh5997.37831

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10748.690_
San Diego8669.55521
San Francisco7778.49730
Arizona7284.46235½
Colorado6590.41942

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 8:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 6:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

