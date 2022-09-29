East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|85
|70
|.548
|11
|Baltimore
|80
|75
|.516
|16
|Boston
|74
|81
|.477
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|76
|79
|.490
|11
|Minnesota
|76
|79
|.490
|11
|Kansas City
|63
|92
|.406
|24
|Detroit
|62
|92
|.403
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|102
|54
|.654
|_
|Seattle
|84
|70
|.545
|17
|Los Angeles
|69
|86
|.445
|32½
|Texas
|66
|88
|.429
|35
|Oakland
|56
|99
|.361
|45½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-New York
|98
|58
|.628
|_
|z-Atlanta
|97
|59
|.622
|1
|Philadelphia
|83
|71
|.539
|14
|Miami
|64
|91
|.413
|33½
|Washington
|54
|101
|.348
|43½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|90
|66
|.577
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|72
|.535
|6½
|Chicago
|69
|86
|.445
|20½
|Cincinnati
|60
|96
|.385
|30
|Pittsburgh
|59
|97
|.378
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|107
|48
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|86
|69
|.555
|21
|San Francisco
|77
|78
|.497
|30
|Arizona
|72
|84
|.462
|35½
|Colorado
|65
|90
|.419
|42
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Texas 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Voth 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 10-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-11), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 12-8) at Detroit (Hutchison 3-9), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-9) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 8:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 10 innings
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Arizona 5, Houston 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 6:20 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 6-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-3), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 13-7) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-7), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
