East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3915.722_
Toronto3122.585
Tampa Bay3123.5748
Boston2727.50012
Baltimore2333.41117

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3224.571_
Cleveland2425.490
Chicago2527.4815
Detroit2133.38910
Kansas City1735.32713

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3519.648_
Los Angeles2728.491
Texas2528.472
Seattle2430.44411
Oakland2036.35716

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3719.661_
Atlanta2827.509
Philadelphia2529.46311
Miami2230.42313
Washington2135.37516

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3323.589_
St. Louis3223.582½
Pittsburgh2428.4627
Chicago2332.418
Cincinnati1835.34013½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3519.648_
San Diego3321.6112
San Francisco2924.547
Arizona2629.473
Colorado2331.42612

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 8, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 6, Tampa Bay 5

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 7, Kansas City 4

Seattle 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Boston 5, Oakland 2

Monday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 0

San Francisco 5, Miami 1

Washington 5, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Angels 7

San Diego 6, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8, Colorado 7

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Lee 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

