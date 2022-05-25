East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3013.698_
Tampa Bay2517.595
Toronto2320.5357
Boston2022.476
Baltimore1826.40912½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2716.628_
Chicago2121.500
Cleveland1821.4627
Detroit1428.33312½
Kansas City1428.33312½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2816.636_
Los Angeles2717.6141
Texas1823.439
Seattle1826.40910
Oakland1827.40010½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2916.644_
Atlanta2023.4658
Philadelphia2023.4658
Miami1823.4399
Washington1430.31814½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2716.628_
St. Louis2419.5583
Chicago1824.429
Pittsburgh1725.405
Cincinnati1230.28614½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2913.690_
San Diego2815.651
San Francisco2319.5486
Arizona2322.511
Colorado2022.4769

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-3) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 8:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 11:35 a.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

