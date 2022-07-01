East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5621.727_
Boston4333.56612½
Toronto4333.56612½
Tampa Bay4035.53315
Baltimore3542.45521

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4336.544_
Cleveland3934.5341
Chicago3539.473
Detroit2945.39211½
Kansas City2747.36513½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4827.640_
Texas3638.48611½
Los Angeles3741.47412½
Seattle3741.47412½
Oakland2553.32124½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4729.618_
Atlanta4433.571
Philadelphia4037.519
Miami3440.45912
Washington2949.37219

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4434.564_
St. Louis4335.5511
Pittsburgh3145.40812
Chicago3046.39513
Cincinnati2649.34716½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4728.627_
San Diego4632.590
San Francisco4034.541
Arizona3442.44713½
Colorado3343.43414½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 8, Oakland 6

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-3) at Toronto (Gausman 6-6), 11:07 a.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Lyles 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2) at Houston (Urquidy 6-3), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 6-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 5:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 6-3) at Cleveland (McKenzie 4-6), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 6:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 11:05 a.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 14, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-3) at San Francisco (Webb 7-2), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Castano 0-1) at Washington (Tetreault 2-1), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 3-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 6-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 0-1), 6:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-1), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-5) at Colorado (Gomber 3-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6:08 p.m.

