All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|8
|.784
|_
|Baltimore
|23
|13
|.639
|5½
|Toronto
|21
|15
|.583
|7½
|Boston
|21
|16
|.568
|8
|New York
|20
|17
|.541
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|17
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|17
|19
|.472
|2
|Detroit
|16
|19
|.457
|2½
|Chicago
|13
|24
|.351
|6½
|Kansas City
|10
|27
|.270
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|21
|14
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|Houston
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Seattle
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|Oakland
|8
|29
|.216
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|11
|.694
|_
|Miami
|18
|19
|.486
|7½
|New York
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|Philadelphia
|17
|19
|.472
|8
|Washington
|15
|21
|.417
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|21
|16
|.568
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|16
|.556
|½
|Chicago
|17
|19
|.472
|3½
|Cincinnati
|15
|20
|.429
|5
|St. Louis
|13
|24
|.351
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|Arizona
|20
|16
|.556
|1½
|San Diego
|19
|17
|.528
|2½
|San Francisco
|16
|19
|.457
|5
|Colorado
|15
|22
|.405
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4
Atlanta 9, Boston 3
San Diego 6, Minnesota 1
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4
Atlanta 9, Boston 3
San Diego 6, Minnesota 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 4, Washington 1
Miami 6, Arizona 2
Wednesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.