East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay298.784_
Baltimore2313.639
Toronto2115.583
Boston2116.5688
New York2017.5419

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1917.528_
Cleveland1719.4722
Detroit1619.457
Chicago1324.351
Kansas City1027.270

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas2114.600_
Los Angeles2017.5412
Houston1818.500
Seattle1818.500
Oakland829.21614

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2511.694_
Miami1819.486
New York1719.4728
Philadelphia1719.4728
Washington1521.41710

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2116.568_
Milwaukee2016.556½
Chicago1719.472
Cincinnati1520.4295
St. Louis1324.3518

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2215.595_
Arizona2016.556
San Diego1917.528
San Francisco1619.4575
Colorado1522.4057

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 4, Washington 1

Miami 6, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

