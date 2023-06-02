All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4018.690_
Baltimore3521.6254
New York3424.5866
Toronto3027.526
Boston2927.51810

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3027.526_
Detroit2628.481
Cleveland2531.446
Chicago2335.397
Kansas City1739.30412½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas3520.636_
Houston3323.589
Seattle2927.518
Los Angeles3028.517
Oakland1246.20724½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta3323.589_
New York3027.526
Miami2928.509
Philadelphia2531.4468
Washington2432.4299

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2927.518_
Pittsburgh2827.509½
Cincinnati2630.4643
St. Louis2532.439
Chicago2431.436

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona3423.596_
Los Angeles3423.596_
San Francisco2828.500
San Diego2630.464
Colorado2434.41410½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 4-1) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1

San Diego 10, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2

Arizona 5, Colorado 4

Boston 8, Cincinnati 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

