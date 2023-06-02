All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|18
|.690
|_
|Baltimore
|35
|21
|.625
|4
|New York
|34
|24
|.586
|6
|Toronto
|30
|27
|.526
|9½
|Boston
|29
|27
|.518
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|30
|27
|.526
|_
|Detroit
|26
|28
|.481
|2½
|Cleveland
|25
|31
|.446
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|35
|.397
|7½
|Kansas City
|17
|39
|.304
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|35
|20
|.636
|_
|Houston
|33
|23
|.589
|2½
|Seattle
|29
|27
|.518
|6½
|Los Angeles
|30
|28
|.517
|6½
|Oakland
|12
|46
|.207
|24½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|33
|23
|.589
|_
|New York
|30
|27
|.526
|3½
|Miami
|29
|28
|.509
|4½
|Philadelphia
|25
|31
|.446
|8
|Washington
|24
|32
|.429
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|29
|27
|.518
|_
|Pittsburgh
|28
|27
|.509
|½
|Cincinnati
|26
|30
|.464
|3
|St. Louis
|25
|32
|.439
|4½
|Chicago
|24
|31
|.436
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|34
|23
|.596
|_
|Los Angeles
|34
|23
|.596
|_
|San Francisco
|28
|28
|.500
|5½
|San Diego
|26
|30
|.464
|7½
|Colorado
|24
|34
|.414
|10½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1
Boston 8, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 6
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Friday's Games
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0) at Boston (Houck 3-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 4-1) at Texas (Heaney 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4) at Houston (Javier 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Allen 2-2) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Toronto 3, Milwaukee 1
San Diego 10, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 2
Arizona 5, Colorado 4
Boston 8, Cincinnati 2
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 2-3) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-4) at Miami (Pérez 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-2), 10:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 5-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Oakland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 5:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
