East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8354.606_
Tampa Bay7758.5705
Toronto7660.559
Baltimore7265.52611
Boston6771.48616½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland7065.519_
Chicago6968.5042
Minnesota6867.5042
Kansas City5682.40615½
Detroit5285.38019

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8849.642_
Seattle7760.56211
Los Angeles6077.43828
Texas5977.43428½
Oakland5087.36538

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8751.630_
Atlanta8651.628½
Philadelphia7561.55111
Miami5580.40730½
Washington4889.35038½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8156.591_
Milwaukee7165.522
Chicago5779.41923½
Cincinnati5480.40325½
Pittsburgh5086.36830½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9442.691_
San Diego7662.55119
San Francisco6570.48128½
Arizona6571.47829
Colorado5979.42836

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto 4, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Houston 4, Texas 3, 10 innings

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Bello 1-4) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 5-11), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 7-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 11-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 0-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 6, Washington 5

San Diego 6, Arizona 3

Thursday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 12-7) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-8), 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 11-10) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 7-3) at Miami (Cabrera 4-2), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-17) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 8-10), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-5) at Seattle (Ray 12-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Manaea 7-8), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

