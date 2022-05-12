East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|8
|.733
|_
|Tampa Bay
|19
|13
|.594
|4
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|6
|Baltimore
|13
|18
|.419
|9½
|Boston
|11
|20
|.355
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|13
|.581
|_
|Chicago
|15
|14
|.517
|2
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|2½
|Kansas City
|10
|18
|.357
|6½
|Detroit
|9
|22
|.290
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|14
|18
|.438
|6½
|Texas
|12
|17
|.414
|7
|Oakland
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|Atlanta
|15
|17
|.469
|6
|Miami
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Philadelphia
|14
|17
|.452
|6½
|Washington
|11
|21
|.344
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|St. Louis
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Pittsburgh
|13
|17
|.433
|6
|Chicago
|11
|19
|.367
|8
|Cincinnati
|7
|24
|.226
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|.690
|_
|San Diego
|20
|12
|.625
|1½
|San Francisco
|19
|12
|.613
|2
|Arizona
|17
|15
|.531
|4½
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
Oakland 9, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 8, Texas 2
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Houston at Minnesota, sus.
Thursday's Games
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Oakland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 3 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 610 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox,6:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11
Miami 11, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2
San Francisco 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5
Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 76:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
