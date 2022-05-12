East Division

 WLPctGB
New York228.733_
Tampa Bay1913.5944
Toronto1715.5316
Baltimore1318.419
Boston1120.35511½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1813.581_
Chicago1514.5172
Cleveland1515.500
Kansas City1018.357
Detroit922.2909

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2011.645_
Los Angeles2112.636_
Seattle1418.438
Texas1217.4147
Oakland1319.406

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2111.656_
Atlanta1517.4696
Miami1417.452
Philadelphia1417.452
Washington1121.34410

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2012.625_
St. Louis1713.5672
Pittsburgh1317.4336
Chicago1119.3678
Cincinnati724.22612½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles209.690_
San Diego2012.625
San Francisco1912.6132
Arizona1715.531
Colorado1615.5165

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 8, Texas 2

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Houston at Minnesota, sus.

Thursday's Games

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 3 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 2-2) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 610 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at Minnesota (Gray 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-5), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox,6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cincinnati 14, Milwaukee 11

Miami 11, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 4, Seattle 2

San Francisco 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

St. Louis 10, Baltimore 1

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Washington (Gray 4-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Atlanta (Fried 4-2), 76:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

