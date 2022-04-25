East Division

 WLPctGB
New York106.625_
Toronto106.625_
Tampa Bay97.5631
Boston79.4383
Baltimore610.3754

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota88.500_
Cleveland78.467½
Chicago69.400
Detroit69.400
Kansas City59.3572

West Division

 WLPctGB
Seattle106.625_
Los Angeles97.5631
Oakland98.529
Houston78.467
Texas510.333

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York125.706_
Miami78.4674
Atlanta710.4125
Philadelphia610.375
Washington612.333

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis95.643_
Milwaukee106.625_
Pittsburgh88.5002
Chicago79.4383
Cincinnati313.1887

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles114.733_
San Francisco115.688½
Colorado105.6671
San Diego107.5882
Arizona610.375

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6

Seattle 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 8:38 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 12, Washington 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 5:35 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 5:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 5:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

