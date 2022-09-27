East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9459.614_
Toronto8767.565
Tampa Bay8469.54910
Baltimore8073.52314
Boston7281.47122

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8667.562_
Chicago7677.49710
Minnesota7479.48412
Kansas City6390.41223
Detroit6092.39525½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston10153.656_
Seattle8369.54617
Los Angeles6786.43833½
Texas6587.42835
Oakland5697.36644½

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9757.630_
z-Atlanta9658.6231
Philadelphia8369.54613
Miami6390.41233½
Washington53100.34643½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8965.578_
Milwaukee8271.536
Chicago6786.43821½
Cincinnati6094.39029
Pittsburgh5797.37032

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10647.693_
San Diego8568.55621
San Francisco7578.49031
Arizona7183.46135½
Colorado6588.42541

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 14, Boston 8

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 8:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 8, Washington 0

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 11:35 a.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

