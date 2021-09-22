East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9359.612_
Boston8765.5726
Toronto8566.563
New York8567.5598
Baltimore48103.31844½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8566.563_
Cleveland7476.49310½
Detroit7478.48711½
Kansas City6983.45416½
Minnesota6685.43719

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9061.596_
Oakland8269.5438
Seattle8269.5438
Los Angeles7279.47718
Texas5596.36435

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7970.530_
Philadelphia7774.5103
New York7378.4837
Miami6487.42416
Washington6289.41118

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9160.603_
St. Louis8169.540
Cincinnati7874.51313½
Chicago6784.44424
Pittsburgh5794.37734

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9853.649_
z-Los Angeles9754.6421
San Diego7674.50721½
Colorado7080.46727½
Arizona48103.31850

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 605 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-7) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 2:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-5) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 8:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 19:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-8), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 6:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 605 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

