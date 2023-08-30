All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore8349.629_
Tampa Bay8152.609
Toronto7261.54111½
Boston6964.51914½
New York6468.48519

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota6964.519_
Cleveland6370.4746
Detroit5973.447
Chicago5281.39117
Kansas City4193.30628½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Seattle7557.568_
Texas7557.568_
Houston7658.567_
Los Angeles6370.47412½
Oakland3994.29336½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8645.656_
Philadelphia7458.56112½
Miami6666.50020½
Washington6271.46625
New York6073.45127

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7458.561_
Chicago7062.5304
Cincinnati6866.5077
Pittsburgh6073.45114½
St. Louis5776.42917½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8249.626_
San Francisco6963.52313½
Arizona6964.51914
San Diego6271.46621
Colorado4983.37133½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Houston 6, Boston 2

Baltimore 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 2

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8) at Detroit (Manning 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Angels 7

Texas 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Tampa Bay 11, Miami 2

Washington 5, Toronto 4

Chicago Cubs 1, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Kansas City 3

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (Garrett 7-5) at Washington (Adon 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Avila 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 15-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

