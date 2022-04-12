East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay31.750_
New York32.600½
Toronto32.600½
Boston23.400
Baltimore13.2502

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago31.750_
Cleveland32.600½
Minnesota22.5001
Detroit23.400
Kansas City23.400

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston31.750_
Los Angeles33.5001
Oakland22.5001
Seattle23.400
Texas13.2502

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York42.667_
Philadelphia32.600½
Atlanta23.400
Washington23.400
Miami14.200

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago31.750_
St. Louis31.750_
Cincinnati23.400
Milwaukee13.2502
Pittsburgh13.2502

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Diego41.800_
Colorado31.750½
San Francisco22.500
Los Angeles12.3332
Arizona13.250

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 7

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Detroit 3, Boston 1

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Oakland 13, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Minnesota 4, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 0-0) at Detroit (Rodríguez 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 12:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

San Diego 4, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-1), 11:20 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 12:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 2:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 2:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

