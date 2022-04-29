East Division

 WLPctGB
New York136.684_
Toronto137.650½
Tampa Bay118.5792
Boston812.400
Baltimore613.3167

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota118.579_
Kansas City710.4123
Chicago711.389
Cleveland712.3684
Detroit612.333

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles137.650_
Seattle118.579
Houston109.526
Oakland109.526
Texas613.316

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York146.700_
Miami108.5563
Philadelphia1010.5004
Atlanta911.4505
Washington615.286

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee137.650_
St. Louis117.6111
Chicago811.421
Pittsburgh811.421
Cincinnati316.158

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco136.684_
Los Angeles126.667½
San Diego137.650½
Colorado109.5263
Arizona812.400

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Friday's Games

Seattle at Miami, 540 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 705 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:240 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

Friday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh,5:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 5:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.

