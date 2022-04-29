East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Toronto
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Boston
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|Baltimore
|6
|13
|.316
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Kansas City
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Chicago
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Cleveland
|7
|12
|.368
|4
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Houston
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Texas
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|St. Louis
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Cincinnati
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Colorado
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Houston 3, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings
Toronto 1, Boston 0
L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1
Friday's Games
Seattle at Miami, 540 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 705 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:240 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 8, Arizona 3
Friday's Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh,5:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 1:15 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 3:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 5:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.
