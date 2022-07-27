East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6632.673_
Toronto5443.55711½
Tampa Bay5245.53613½
Baltimore4948.50516½
Boston4949.50017

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5245.536_
Cleveland4947.510
Chicago4948.5053
Kansas City3958.40213
Detroit3959.39813½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6434.653_
Seattle5345.54111
Texas4353.44820
Los Angeles4156.42322½
Oakland3763.37028

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6037.619_
Atlanta5940.5962
Philadelphia5047.51510
Miami4651.47414
Washington3465.34327

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5444.551_
St. Louis5147.5203
Chicago4057.41213½
Pittsburgh4058.40814
Cincinnati3759.38516

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6432.667_
San Diego5544.55610½
San Francisco4849.49516½
Arizona4453.45420½
Colorado4454.44921

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Lyles 6-8), 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Toronto (Manoah 11-4), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 7-6) at Boston (Crawford 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-5), 8:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2), 11:35 a.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-7), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-6) at Colorado (Ureña 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-6) at San Francisco (Wood 6-8), 8:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video