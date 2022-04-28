East Division

 WLPctGB
New York126.667_
Toronto127.632½
Tampa Bay118.579
Boston811.421
Baltimore612.3336

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota118.579_
Chicago710.4123
Cleveland711.389
Kansas City610.375
Detroit612.333

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles127.632_
Seattle118.5791
Oakland109.5262
Houston99.500
Texas612.333

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York146.700_
Miami108.5563
Philadelphia1010.5004
Atlanta811.421
Washington615.286

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee137.650_
St. Louis107.588
Chicago810.4444
Pittsburgh811.421
Cincinnati316.158

West Division

 WLPctGB
San Francisco136.684_
Los Angeles126.667½
San Diego137.650½
Colorado109.5263
Arizona811.4215

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0),6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

Miami 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 5:35 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1),5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

