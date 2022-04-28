East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Tampa Bay
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Boston
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Baltimore
|6
|12
|.333
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|_
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Cleveland
|7
|11
|.389
|3½
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
|Detroit
|6
|12
|.333
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Houston
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Chicago
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Pittsburgh
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Cincinnati
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Colorado
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Detroit 0
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 1
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Hill 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 6:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0),6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 5:35 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1),5:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
