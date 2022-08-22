East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|74
|48
|.607
|_
|Tampa Bay
|65
|55
|.542
|8
|Toronto
|65
|55
|.542
|8
|Baltimore
|63
|58
|.521
|10½
|Boston
|60
|62
|.492
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|Minnesota
|62
|57
|.521
|1½
|Chicago
|62
|59
|.512
|2½
|Kansas City
|49
|74
|.398
|16½
|Detroit
|47
|76
|.382
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|45
|.634
|_
|Seattle
|66
|56
|.541
|11½
|Texas
|55
|66
|.455
|22
|Los Angeles
|52
|69
|.430
|25
|Oakland
|45
|77
|.369
|32½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|44
|.642
|_
|Atlanta
|75
|48
|.610
|4
|Philadelphia
|66
|55
|.545
|12
|Miami
|52
|69
|.430
|26
|Washington
|41
|82
|.333
|38
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|69
|51
|.575
|_
|Milwaukee
|64
|56
|.533
|5
|Chicago
|52
|68
|.433
|17
|Cincinnati
|48
|71
|.403
|20½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|74
|.388
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|36
|.700
|_
|San Diego
|68
|56
|.548
|18
|San Francisco
|60
|61
|.496
|24½
|Arizona
|55
|66
|.455
|29½
|Colorado
|53
|70
|.431
|32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2
Houston 5, Atlanta 4
Texas 7, Minnesota 0
Oakland 5, Seattle 3
Baltimore 5, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 8:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Houston 5, Atlanta 4
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5
Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9
San Diego 2, Washington 1
San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Arizona 4
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 9:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.