East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7448.607_
Tampa Bay6555.5428
Toronto6555.5428
Baltimore6358.52110½
Boston6062.49214

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6456.533_
Minnesota6257.521
Chicago6259.512
Kansas City4974.39816½
Detroit4776.38218½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7845.634_
Seattle6656.54111½
Texas5566.45522
Los Angeles5269.43025
Oakland4577.36932½

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7944.642_
Atlanta7548.6104
Philadelphia6655.54512
Miami5269.43026
Washington4182.33338

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6951.575_
Milwaukee6456.5335
Chicago5268.43317
Cincinnati4871.40320½
Pittsburgh4774.38822½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8436.700_
San Diego6856.54818
San Francisco6061.49624½
Arizona5566.45529½
Colorado5370.43132½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Oakland 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 2, Washington 1

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 4

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 9:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 11:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 8 p.m.

