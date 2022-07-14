East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6226.705_
Tampa Bay4840.54514
Boston4742.52815½
Toronto4742.52815½
Baltimore4544.50617½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4941.544_
Cleveland4344.494
Chicago4345.4895
Detroit3752.41611½
Kansas City3553.39813

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5730.655_
Seattle4742.52811
Texas4145.47715½
Los Angeles3950.43819
Oakland3060.33328½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5534.618_
Atlanta5337.589
Philadelphia4643.5179
Miami4245.48312
Washington3060.33325½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4940.551_
St. Louis4843.5272
Pittsburgh3851.42711
Chicago3454.38614½
Cincinnati3355.37515½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5730.655_
San Diego5040.556
San Francisco4542.51712
Colorado4049.44918
Arizona3950.43819

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

Kansas City 5, Detroit 2

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

Texas 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Manoah 9-4), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-7), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 7-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3

Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 6

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 9-3), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-11), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 5-7), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 8:38 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 5-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at San Francisco (Wood 6-7), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video