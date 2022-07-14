East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|26
|.705
|_
|Tampa Bay
|48
|40
|.545
|14
|Boston
|47
|42
|.528
|15½
|Toronto
|47
|42
|.528
|15½
|Baltimore
|45
|44
|.506
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|49
|41
|.544
|_
|Cleveland
|43
|44
|.494
|4½
|Chicago
|43
|45
|.489
|5
|Detroit
|37
|52
|.416
|11½
|Kansas City
|35
|53
|.398
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|47
|42
|.528
|11
|Texas
|41
|45
|.477
|15½
|Los Angeles
|39
|50
|.438
|19
|Oakland
|30
|60
|.333
|28½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|34
|.618
|_
|Atlanta
|53
|37
|.589
|2½
|Philadelphia
|46
|43
|.517
|9
|Miami
|42
|45
|.483
|12
|Washington
|30
|60
|.333
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|40
|.551
|_
|St. Louis
|48
|43
|.527
|2
|Pittsburgh
|38
|51
|.427
|11
|Chicago
|34
|54
|.386
|14½
|Cincinnati
|33
|55
|.375
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|57
|30
|.655
|_
|San Diego
|50
|40
|.556
|8½
|San Francisco
|45
|42
|.517
|12
|Colorado
|40
|49
|.449
|18
|Arizona
|39
|50
|.438
|19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
Kansas City 5, Detroit 2
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1
Texas 5, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 1
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Manoah 9-4), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 7-4) at Tampa Bay (Baz 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-7), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 7-6) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 3-7) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 8:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Seattle 6, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 3
Minnesota 4, Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Seattle 2, Washington 1, 2nd game
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 2
Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 6, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, St. Louis 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 6
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 9-3), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-11), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 3-10) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Colorado (Márquez 5-7), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 8:38 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 5-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-4), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at San Francisco (Wood 6-7), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
