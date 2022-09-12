East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8556.603_
Tampa Bay7860.565
Toronto7861.5616
Baltimore7367.52111½
Boston6972.48916

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland7365.529_
Chicago7269.511
Minnesota6970.496
Kansas City5784.40417½
Detroit5486.38620

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9050.643_
Seattle7961.56411
Los Angeles6179.43629
Texas6079.43229½
Oakland5190.36239½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8952.631_
Atlanta8753.621
Philadelphia7862.55710½
Miami5782.41031
Washington4992.34840

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8358.589_
Milwaukee7566.5328
Chicago5882.41424½
Cincinnati5682.40625½
Pittsburgh5188.36731

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-Los Angeles9643.691_
San Diego7764.54620
San Francisco6773.47929½
Arizona6673.47530
Colorado6180.43336

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 12:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 6:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 12, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 11:35 a.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

