All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore6742.615_
Tampa Bay6645.5952
Toronto6050.545
Boston5751.528
New York5752.52310

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5654.509_
Cleveland5356.486
Detroit4860.4447
Chicago4367.39113
Kansas City3575.31821

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas6346.578_
Houston6248.564
Seattle5752.5236
Los Angeles5654.509
Oakland3080.27333½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta6937.651_
Philadelphia5950.54111½
Miami5852.52713
New York5058.46320
Washington4663.42224½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5951.536_
Cincinnati5952.532½
Chicago5653.514
Pittsburgh4860.44410
St. Louis4862.43611

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6245.579_
San Francisco6149.555
Arizona5753.518
San Diego5455.4959
Colorado4266.38920½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Texas 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Baltimore 6, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston (Verlander 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-2) at Detroit (Skubal 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Boston (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2

Kansas City 9, N.Y. Mets 2

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 14, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Elder 8-2) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-6) at Cincinnati (Abbott 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-4) at Baltimore (Gibson 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 6-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at San Diego (Snell 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

