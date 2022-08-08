East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|Toronto
|60
|48
|.556
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|58
|50
|.537
|11½
|Baltimore
|56
|52
|.519
|13½
|Boston
|54
|56
|.491
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|57
|51
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|56
|52
|.519
|1
|Chicago
|55
|53
|.509
|2
|Kansas City
|44
|65
|.404
|13½
|Detroit
|43
|67
|.391
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|40
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|59
|51
|.536
|11
|Texas
|48
|60
|.444
|21
|Los Angeles
|46
|63
|.422
|23½
|Oakland
|41
|68
|.376
|28½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|39
|.642
|_
|Atlanta
|64
|46
|.582
|6½
|Philadelphia
|60
|48
|.556
|9½
|Miami
|49
|59
|.454
|20½
|Washington
|36
|74
|.327
|34½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|60
|48
|.556
|_
|Milwaukee
|58
|50
|.537
|2
|Cincinnati
|44
|63
|.411
|15½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|64
|.407
|16
|Chicago
|43
|64
|.402
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|75
|33
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|61
|50
|.550
|15½
|San Francisco
|53
|55
|.491
|22
|Arizona
|48
|59
|.449
|26½
|Colorado
|48
|63
|.432
|28½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 1, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 13, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 2
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 3
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Monday's Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-4) at Kansas City (Singer 4-4), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Manoah 12-5) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 6-6) at Detroit (Alexander 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-2) at Houston (Urquidy 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-7) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4) at Seattle (Castillo 5-4), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Baltimore 1
Philadelphia 13, Washington 1
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, N.Y. Yankees 9
N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 2
San Francisco 6, Oakland 4
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Garrett 2-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 5-5) at Boston (Hill 4-5), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 1-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 12-4), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-5), 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 8-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-6), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
