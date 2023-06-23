All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5226.667_
Baltimore4528.616
New York4134.547
Toronto4135.53910
Boston3937.51312

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3838.500_
Cleveland3638.4861
Detroit3241.438
Chicago3244.4216
Kansas City2154.28016½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas4628.622_
Houston4134.547
Los Angeles4135.5396
Seattle3637.493
Oakland1958.24728½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta4826.649_
Miami4333.5666
Philadelphia3836.51410
New York3440.45914
Washington2846.37820

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cincinnati4035.533_
Milwaukee3836.514
Chicago3638.486
Pittsburgh3440.459
St. Louis3144.4139

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona4630.605_
San Francisco4233.560
Los Angeles4133.5544
San Diego3639.480
Colorado2948.37717½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 6, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Oakland 1

Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5

Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 7-5), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (López 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Arizona 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings

San Diego 10, San Francisco 0

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4

Friday's Games

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 7-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-6) at San Diego (Wacha 7-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

