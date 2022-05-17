East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|26
|9
|.743
|_
|Tampa Bay
|21
|15
|.583
|5½
|Toronto
|19
|17
|.528
|7½
|Boston
|14
|21
|.400
|12
|Baltimore
|14
|22
|.389
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|Chicago
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|Cleveland
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Kansas City
|12
|21
|.364
|7½
|Detroit
|13
|23
|.361
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|23
|13
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|16
|20
|.444
|7
|Texas
|15
|19
|.441
|7
|Oakland
|15
|23
|.395
|9
___
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2
Boston 6, Houston 3
Toronto 6, Seattle 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 3, Oakland 1
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City1:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 540 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 2:37 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 67:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 705 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 8, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0
San Francisco 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
