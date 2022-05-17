East Division

 WLPctGB
New York269.743_
Tampa Bay2115.583
Toronto1917.528
Boston1421.40012
Baltimore1422.38912½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2115.583_
Chicago1717.5003
Cleveland1617.485
Kansas City1221.364
Detroit1323.3618

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2313.639_
Los Angeles2414.632_
Seattle1620.4447
Texas1519.4417
Oakland1523.3959

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2313.639_
Philadelphia1718.486
Miami1619.457
Atlanta1620.4447
Washington1225.32411½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2313.639_
St. Louis1915.5593
Pittsburgh1520.429
Chicago1420.4128
Cincinnati926.25713½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2212.647_
San Diego2213.629½
San Francisco2114.600
Arizona1818.5005
Colorado1718.486

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 2

Boston 6, Houston 3

Toronto 6, Seattle 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 540 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 0-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-6), 2:37 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-1) at Boston (Pivetta 1-4), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-2), 67:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 705 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 0

San Francisco 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-3) at Miami (López 4-1), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 5:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

